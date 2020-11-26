Share:

LAHORE - Sigve Brekke, the President and CEO of Telenor Group, Wednesday participated in a special virtual dialogue with Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of a country strategic dialogue on Pakistan hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF). In the dialogue, Telenor Group called for greater cooperation between public and private sectors in bridging Pakistan’s significant gap in digital access. Looking at the challenges contributing to this digital divide, Telenor Group emphasised the need to create an environment in which mobile operators can continue to strengthen connectivity, which is the building block of the digital economy. In this context, Sigve Brekke stated that fair and predictable regulatory and taxation regimes are necessary to improve business climate and a key requisite for future investment into Pakistan. During the discussion, Brekke also highlighted how the global pandemic has elevated the role of connectivity and digital tools in everyday life. This critical infrastructure is offering people a lifeline as well as being an important fundament for economic activity and recovery going forward. There is a danger that the digital acceleration we have experienced this year will leave some people behind. The economic impact of connectivity multiplies with greater participation; hence ensuring connectivity for all is critical. In recognition of this, Telenor continues to work to ensure digital inclusion for everyone in Pakistan.