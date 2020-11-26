Share:

The event today, ‘Thanksgiving’ is the most American event we can find, well, except for that it is also celebrated in Canada, a month earlier. In my article today, I shall write about the American event, which is actually universal, and I shall draw parallels to a few other similar events. In Islam, with five daily prayers, every namaz is offering shukr and gratitude to God. Also in Christianity, in my childhood in Norway, and especially a generation earlier, it was common to say grace, a prayer before every meal, offering thanks to God for food on the table, health and wellbeing, in the past and in future.

We should appreciate the American Thanksgiving event, which gives focus to God and family, in the midst of materialism and restless competition in our secular time. Thanksgiving began with the first European immigrants in America, the pilgrims, who reached North America in the early 1600s. In late October 1621, 53 pilgrims and 90 indigenous Americans held the ‘First Thanksgiving’ in New England on the East Coast, lasting for no less than three days. The Indians (as the indigenous Americans in the ‘New World’ were called that time) had already traditions with similar autumn events long before the immigrants came, as they indeed lived in respect for God and nature, knowing that winters could be harsh and cold, and other times dry, thus realising that having good harvests were important to take them through to next spring and harvest season.

The pilgrims were also accustomed to prayer and thanksgiving events in the ‘Old World’; most of them were poor people who had emigrated because of poverty and unequal distribution of land in England. Now they were indeed grateful to God for having led them to a fertile vast land accessible even to them. The gentry among them were also grateful because they could purchase huge tracts of land and become richer than ever in the colony.

Thanksgiving has been celebrated nationally in the USA since 1789, although on and off. In 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens”, to be celebrated every year on the last Thursday of November.

In my home country Norway, there was earlier a Christian event in the autumn for prayer and repentance, marked at the time when the crops had been harvested and people could have time to reflect more on religious and existential issues. It was often connected with fasting, which was earlier common to observe every Wednesday.

In neighbouring Sweden, there is still an annual autumn called All Saints Day, which has similar aspects to giving thanks to God, including remembering loved ones who have passed on, yet, whom we would be grateful for having walked with us on this earth, and be seeing ‘across the river’. There is a tradition that people visit the graves of their loved ones on the All Saints Day, or the eve before, place candles and flowers on the graves and observe a few quiet moments of reflection and prayer. In Sweden, some four million people (in a land with ten million inhabitants) do this, and in this year of the Corona pandemic, more people than usual observed the event.

Let me also mention another unique event in Sweden, leading up to Christmas, notably the Saint Lucia Day on 13 December. I said above that Thanksgiving is indeed an American event, and Saint Lucia Day is a very Swedish event, yet, with some elements that are deeply religious. Again, it is a family event, focusing on ceremonies involving young girls, and in our time of gender equality, also boys, who walk in processions in white gowns with a red tied belt, carrying candles and singing Lucia songs. The atmosphere is religious and the young participants in primary and secondary school-age look happy and committed, being thankful for all they have been given, wanting to contribute in life. Celebrations take place in the morning in many places, indeed in boarding schools, old people’s homes and in the local community, today that also means shopping centres.

The events focus on youth, family in a beautiful and innocent tone of togetherness and peace, and bringing light in darkness. The event has its origin in Italy, where Lucia was canonised after her death as martyr in the third century, caused by her husband-to-be, who killed the young girl when she refused to marry him. From the sixth century, it has been marketed as an important religious event, mostly in Catholic countries. Today, Saint Lucia’s story may have special appeal for young women, and also for young men, who want to live in equality and peace, and feeling passion for one another and the world.

Risking to sound like a preacher, or perhaps a social or theological therapist, I would like to underline that such events that I have mentioned are indeed important. But we must not only emphasise success, as the events must be all-inclusive, also those who don’t have faith. When we go home for holiday at Thanksgiving, Christmas, Eid, Saint Lucia Day, or any other religious and family event, we must not feel pressure to show off success and achievements, especially not in this difficult year of corona, when all countries have economic and social difficulties, and many people have lost their jobs, companies have had to close, and so on, we should be assured that our family loves us always, and that God is with us in good and bad times. The key word of faith is hope, and we must always try to see the positive in things around us, small and big, and be thankful for what we have.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. Email:

atlehetland

@yahoo.com