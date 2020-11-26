Share:

LAHORE - Pricemeter.pk, Remounts and Diamond Paints/FG Polo carved out contrastive victories in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a thrilling one as Pricemeter.pk beat Samba Bank by a narrow margin of 4-3½. Mannuel Carranza played key role in the winning team’s triumph with his classic contribution of three goals while the remaining one came from Sufi Muhammad Haroon. For the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Edward Banner Eve banged in a brace and Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi struck one goal.

The second encounter of the day saw Remounts overpowering Colony team by 10-3½. Kian Hall and Imran Shahid were the joint heroes from the winning side, as both contributed with a quartet each while Jamie Le Hardy scored a brace. For the losing team, which was enjoying a half goal handicap advantage before start of the match, James Fewster, Mian Hussain Iftikhar and Naveed Sheikh converted one goal each.

Helped by heroics of Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Diamond Paints/FG Polo overpowered D Polo by 8-1. Mir Huzaifa emerged as top scorer with a classic contribution of four goals for the winning team while Mian Abbas Mukhtar scored two goals and Tom Brodie and Saqib Khan Khakwani slammed in a goal apiece. The only goal for D Polo was struck by Lt Col Omer Minhas.

Today (Thursday), the only match of the day will be played between AOS team and Guard Rice/Platinum Homes here at the Lahore Polo Club ground at 2:00 pm.