A training workshop on Cash Planning, Budgets, Accountability and Inclusion to strengthen local government systems and to build capacity of Local Government officials on planning and budgeting was held at DC office, Sialkot.

The training was facilitated by the Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG) that works to strengthen systems for local and provincial governments. ADeputy Commissioner (ADC) Sialkot, Meer Nawaz along with District Team of SNG chaired the workshop.

The ADC appreciated the work done by SNG at the local level and endorsed the importance of cash planning and management training for Local Government officials.

He emphasized that the concept of aggregate LG spending is very crucial for effective cash management and thanked SNG for capacity building of LG officials in this critical area. Chief Officers (COs) Municipal Officers (Finance), Accountants for Town Committees, and variety of Civil society Organization (CSOs) participated in the training workshop.

Commenting on the session, one local government official said that usually local govt staff struggle with the different stages of budget execution cycle and cash flow management and this training by SNG has been effective in making officials understand risks and challenges and making informed and timely decisions regarding budgeting and planning . The participants were also trained on the importance of inclusive policy making through formal, regular and institutionalized citizen engagement.