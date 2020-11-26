Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 pandemic has created major financial challenges for businesses and consumers alike. As money management becomes increasingly digital, fintechs play a pivotal role in helping to restore and rebuild the global economy. To provide increased support for the ecosystem, Visa (NYSE: V) today announced two new components of its fintech Fast Track programme, “A rich Partner Toolkit to help fintechs accelerate their growth and better serve their customers” and “A certification program called Visa Ready for Fintech Enablers, which makes it easier for fintechs to quickly connect with certified partners for digital issuance and other key services”. Fintech leaders around the world are increasingly choosing to work with Visa across key categories including digital wallets, digital banking, ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’, B2B payments, cross-border remittance, bill payments, payments infrastructure, and person-to-person payments. Recent examples of fintechs partnering with Visa include Affirm, BillGO, Finix, Go-Jek, NOW Money, PayPal, paynas, Rappi, Stripe, stc pay, Varo Money, and Venmo, among many others. With the expansion of Visa’s industry leading Fast Track program, fintechs are armed with the tools to become category winners. Fast Track participation has grown 360% year-over-year, and Visa has welcomed hundreds of fintechs who are actively engaged in the program. “It’s thrilling to see fintech partners utilize our programs and network to digitize financial services and improve the lives of the consumers and businesses they touch,” said Otto Williams, VP and Head of Strategic Partnerships, Fintech and Ventures for CEMEA, Visa.“ Through the Fast Track program, we’re providing fintechs with a simple set of tools to bring their products to life. The resources we provide, such as online licensing and card design, have helped make Fast Track the leading program for fintechs.”