ISLAMABAD - Pakistan reported 59 deaths and more than 3,000 daily coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours — the highest daily total of infections the country has reported since the second week of July.

The portal to track the spread of the disease in the country shows that 3,009 infections were reported Wednesday morning, taking the national total to 382,892. Meanwhile, with 59 new deaths, the death toll has risen to 7,803.

The breakdown of the cases and deaths reported in the last 24 hours shows that Sindh reported 1,382 cases and 13 deaths, KP 382 cases and 9 deaths, Balochistan 45 cases and 1 death, Punjab 648 cases and 25 deaths, Islamabad 424 cases and 6 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 113 cases and 4 deaths, Gilgit-Baltistan 15 cases and 1 death.

The authorities have already expressed the fear that the country might face the worst coronavirus situation in two weeks time if preventive measures were not strictly adhered to.

On the other hand, the opposition parties have announced that they will not change schedule for their public rallies leading to a war of words between the government and opposition. Covid-19 case positivity ratio has risen to 7.50 percent which was only 2 percent when the situation was under control. The country also reported 1,214 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country. With the new recoveries, the total has risen to 332,974 while the recovery rate is 87 percent.