NICOSIA (AFP) - Seven security agents were killed in an attack on their road convoy in northwest Syria on Tuesday, apparently carried out by army deserters, a rights group said. Armed men, suspected deserters, attacked a security forces convoy at the entrance to Maaret al-Noman town in Idlib province, killing seven agents, including an officer, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. It said in a statement that several others were wounded in the attack. The vehicle consisted of 40 vehicles buses, 4x4 cars and and vehicles of the anti-terrorism services, the Britain-based watchdog added. Ambulances rushed to the scene of the attach which was completely sealed of, it said. The attack took place at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) and gunfire could still be heard in the early afternoon, the watchdog said.