DANIEL Craig broke down in tears the first time he heard Adele’s new Bond theme song Skyfall.

The Someone Like You hitmaker penned the anthemic track for Craig’s third outing as the superspy, and the song has made an impact on charts around the world since its release earlier this month.

The song was kept under wraps for months before Bond bosses confirmed Adele would sing the theme, and Craig admits he was overcome with emotion when the song was finally unveiled to him.

He tells Yahoo, “I cried. From the opening bars I knew immediately, then the voice kicked in and it was exactly what I’d wanted from the beginning. It just got better and better because it fitted the movie. In fact the more of the movie we made, the more it fitted it.” –WO