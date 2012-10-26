LAHORE - Master MoltyFoam has crafted an innovative bridal gift i.e. MoltyFoam Nannhi Pari. Developed on high pressure technology, 100% pure foam - MoltyFoam Nannhi Pari mattress is a perfect wedding gift for your daughter, available at Master Sleep Outlets in all major cities of Pakistan. Furthermore, MoltyFoam Nannhi Pari is also readily available at the nationwide dealership network of Master MoltyFoam. Master MoltyFoam Nannhi Pari is a long-term purchase.