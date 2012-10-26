

LAHORE - The sixth provincial level of the Punjab Youth Festival 2012 concluded here on Thursday after creating several world records for the country.

The Punjab Sports and Youth Festival was remarkable and will be remembered for a long time for creating 11 Guinness World Records including the mass participating record of national anthem singing, the largest human flag and the biggest mosaic.

On the final day of the provincial level, a lot of healthy activities were witnessed here at the Expo Centre, Hockey Mini Ground and Iqbal Park.

In the school level badminton (male), Sahiwal beat Lahore in the final and won the title. At college level, Lahore defeated Faisalabad to win the title while at university level, Lahore beat Faisalabad in final. At General public final, Bahawalpur beat Lahore to win the event.

In volleyball male general public, Gujranwala achieved first position while Sahiwal was second. At school level, Sahiwal bagged first position and Faisalabad got second. At college level, Faisalabad achieved the first position and Gujranwala was second. At university level, Lahore won first and Faisalabad secured second. In hockey male matches at school level final, Multan beat Lahore 4-2, at college final, Lahore’s Punjab College beat Punjab College Sargodha 2-1.