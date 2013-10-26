LAHORE - The Punjab University Examinations Department’s team has nabbed an impersonator appearing on behalf of a candidate in paper BA English (A) of 2nd annual examination 2013 at PU examination Centre Wahdat Road.

Iimpersonator Abdul Wahid was attempting a paper of BA English (A) in place of candidate namely Muhammad Bilal roll no 15733 at examinations centre. PU examinations department’s team caught the impersonator red-handed and registered UMC against the candidate and handed over the impersonator to Muslim Town Police.

RESULTS: PU Examinations Department has declared the results of BFA Painting (Replica) semester system, session 2008-12 and BFA Graphic Design (Replica) semester system, session 2008-12. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.