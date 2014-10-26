LONDON (DM) - Britain should aim to become a ‘smoke-free’ country, the Heath Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged. Speaking yesterday in Parliament, Mr Hunt agreed with one of his own MPs who suggested Britain should become smoke-free in the next five years, with tobacco companies ‘taxed out of existence’. Responding to the MP’s suggestion in the House of Commons, he said: ‘We should aspire to a smoke-free Britain. We are making remarkable progress.’ His comments come amid calls for smoking to be banned in parks and public squares, in a move already introduced in cities like Paris and Sydney. Earlier this month, the chief medical officer, Dame Sally Davies, said a ban was needed to stop children being set a bad example. More than 35,000 people die of lung cancer in Britain each year, with just nine per cent surviving for more than five years with the disease.Mr Hunt was asked for his opinions on smoking during a House of Commons debate on the publication of a landmark report into the NHS’s strategy for the next five years.Bob Blackman, the Conservative MP for Harrow East, made the suggestion that Britain should become smoke free in this time.

Mr Blackman said: ‘Under this Government, the number of young people taking up smoking has fallen dramatically to some 3 per cent and the number of people giving up smoking has increased.

‘I welcome that very good news. We can now aspire to a smoke-free Britain over the next five years.’

He added: ‘Personally, I would like to see the tobacco companies taxed out of existence.’

Mr Hunt replied: ‘That is a very good point and I agree with my hon. Friend that we should aspire to a smoke-free Britain.

‘We are making remarkable progress…we need to integrate our thinking about public health with our thinking about the services the NHS delivers.’

He added: ‘Transformational things are happening up and down the country right now. I would like to see the same thing for public health as well.’

The new boss of NHS England, Simon Stevens, called for an extra £8bn to be spent on the health service each year in a report published yesterday.

It called for £22bn in ‘efficiency savings’ to be made over the next five years.

One of the key ways this is to be done is to encourage the public to take more responsibility for their own health.

Mr Stevens warned that only by losing weight, giving up smoking and doing more exercise will the numbers ending up in hospital go down.

Smoking is the leading preventable cause of death, with the World Health Organisation estimating it kills nearly six million people a year.

While the majority of deaths are the result of smoking, 600,000 non smokers will die as a result of being exposed to second hand smoke.

The news comes as Cancer Research UK warned that nearly 2,000 lung cancer patients are missing out on surgery that could save their lives.

Elderly people were found to be missing out, as research from Macmillan Cancer support found people aged 75 or over were five times less likely to be given an operation even if they were in good health.

As well as lung cancer, smoking is known to cause cancer, heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

Doctors at this year’s British Medical Association’s annual representatives meeting called for anyone born after the year 2000 to be banned from ever buying cigarettes.

This would create the first ‘smoke-free’ generation, they said.

Presenting the motion Dr Tim Crocker-Buque said: ‘Smoking is not a rational, informed choice of adulthood, Eighty per cent of smokers start as teenagers as a result of intense peer pressure.

‘This proposal would gradually phase out the sale of cigarettes to the next generation, with no impact on current smokers.

‘As this generation reach 18 in 2018 they would be prevented from buying cigarettes for their lifetime in a move that would progressively phase out cigarette sales.