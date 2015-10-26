KARACHI/shikarpur - Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal has said that banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi has claimed responsibility of the suicide attack in Jacobabad.

He said the terrorist was able to carry out his mission as there was no light in the area. The investigations have sped up and the details of the suicide bomber are being collected.

Condemning the incident, Siyal held loadshedding responsible for the attack, saying that the suicide bomber got the chance to carry out the attack in darkness.

Siyal said that the responsibility of the attack has been claimed by the LeJ. He said that the suicide attack is still being investigated and any laxity, if found, will be duly punished.

Earlier, the ongoing sit-in was called off after assurance to accept demands. After holding talks with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, the Shia Ulema Council decided to call off the sit-in after which Shia Ulema Council leader Allama Maqsood led the funeral prayers of the martyrs. Qaim Ali Shah also talked to the media on this occasion and said that the Jacobabad suicide attack is being investigated. He added that action would be taken against the police officials if found guilty.

“We are trying to send the case before military courts”, said CM Sindh. He said that DSP and MS have been suspended while Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been written for the suspension of SSP due to local body elections.

The CM Sindh also announced Rs2 million each for the families of the martyrs and Rs1 million and government job for the injured in case of handicap and Rs200,000 each for those sustaining minor injuries.

Death toll escalates to 25 as two more succumb to injuries. The explosion took place at Lashari Mohalla near Murtaza Park in Jacobabad before the Muharram procession passed from that route. The police and rescue officials reached the site after the news arrived.

The affectees had staged sit-in at DC Chowk, demanding to take stern action against the culprits. The police started a search operation after surrounding the area. The rescue teams transported the wounded to the hospital. The victims included women and children, many of the injured are in critical condition.

According to police, the explosion was suicidal and that the main target was the children. Provincial Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial summoned the report of the incident from Inspector General (IG) Sindh.

President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and all major political leaders strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences with the families of the victims. The officials concerned were directed to provide immediate medical care to those wounded.

Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Nasir Abbas also strongly condemned the incident and said that those who targeted the procession are followers of Yazidi spirit.

Some injured had to be moved to Larkana due to lack of availability of medicines at Jacobabad Hospital.