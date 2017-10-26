Accountability court has turned down former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel’s request to exempt him from appearing before the court for seven more days. The court issued his bailablearrest warrants in the NAB reference case today.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir, turned down Nawaz Sharif’s counsel’s request to exempt his client to appear before the court. Bailable arrest warrants were issued in in two references — the Avenfield flats reference and the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment reference.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 3.

While speaking to the journalists outside the court Maryam Nawaz said, "We all know why Nawaz Sharif is not in the country, his wife is not well. "If Musharraf can escape from the cases due to back pain, then Nawaz Sharif has a genuine issue." When asked about the government being on Sharif family's side Maryam said, "The less said the better about this government."

Earlier Maryam Nawaz , former prime minister’s daughter and husband Capt Muhammad Safdar (retd) arrived at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) separately.

On 19 October, accountability court indicted the three in connection with a reference pertaining to the Avenfield flats. The reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against them.

Nawaz Sharif , Capt Safdar (retd) and Maryam Nawaz pleaded not guilty to the charges. While Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were named co-accused in the charge sheet in the references.