LONDON:- English county sides have been warned they could face hefty fines if they "tap up" players from other clubs who are still under contract, a report said Wednesday. Britain's Times newspaper said the England and Wales Cricket Board had sent out a letter after several allegations of players having been approached either by counties or by third parties in recent years. Some sides, particularly those in division two of the county championship, have become increasingly concerned that their players are being approached over potential moves to bigger clubs, the report said.–AFP