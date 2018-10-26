Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) imparted education about traffic rules to 266,909 citizens through its road-safety programs and campaigns during the current year.

According to the ITP, various teams of ITP visited educational institutions and delivered lectures to students and they also visited government and private organizations, to create awareness among the officials about road safety.

A total of 1106 awareness activities were arranged as 539 workshops benefitted 19400 citizens, 20050 road-users in education campaign outside the educational institutions, 59200 in awareness campaigns, 14300 through ITP float activities, 7995 in campaigns at educational institutions, 100000 in family gala and 21200 in various campaigns held from time to time.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed to the citizens to follow traffic rules, take care of others’ rights on roads, avoid over-speeding, rash driving, red signal violation and to avoid using mobile phone while driving.

The SSP said that the only way to maintain traffic discipline and overcome road accidents is to create awareness about traffic laws.

“Owing to the efforts of ITP, especially its education team, there has been significant reduction in road accidents as compared to previous years,” he maintained.

The SSP urged all the citizens to help traffic police in maintaining safe road environment in the capital and make Islamabad an accident-free city.

Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP is trying its best to ensure safe road environment in the city and in involving the community in its affairs to achieve the desired targets of disciplined traffic and equal implementation of law with zero tolerance against violation of rules. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police and follow traffic rules in true letter and spirit.