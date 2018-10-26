Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has prepared a proposal for four mini-hospitals in the suburbs of the city to reduce the burden on the existing hospitals. The formal proposal is being forwarded to the Ministry of Interior which will take up the matter with the relevant stakeholders for further assistance, the official source told APP. These projects have been proposed at Silaha, Rawat, Bara Kahu and Tarnol to reduce the load on existing hospitals.

He said health centres in rural areas would also be upgraded and compulsory rotation of doctors from big hospital to rural health centres would be ensured to provide better health services to rural areas.

Due to the absence of healthcare facilities in the rural periphery, the two major public hospitals in urban Islamabad remain over-burdened and fail to cater to patients’ needs because of infrastructure, shortage of staff and financial constraints.

About the existing 14 basic health units and three Rural Health Centres in the Capital for around 133 villages in the rural territory, the source said adding that these health units also lack basic infrastructure and staff to run the routine affairs. He agreed that people living in rural areas were not being provided with adequate health facilities. Budget constraints and shortage of manpower prevented the health department from coming up to the expectations of the people; he said adding that the government would be requested for a special grant for ICT health department besides establishing these four mini hospitals. He said that Islamabad General Hospital was planned earlier but this project also faced scarcity of funds. He hoped this venture of ICT will be implemented after getting approval from the concerned quarters.