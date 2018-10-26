Share:

LAHORE - It was like feeding time at the zoo. Punjab legislators were served with delicious food as they came out of the House after voting on the provincial budget loaded with heavy taxes.

One could feel the aroma of freshly made dishes in and around the Punjab legislature even from a distance. Everybody felt hungry at the sight of food being swiftly dished out in the Assembly cafeteria, the Committee rooms and Minister’s offices.

Assembly reporters also got their share of feast as they comfortably sat outside under a canopy to enjoy this free lunch though, as they state, there is no free lunch in this world.

Assembly staff also satiated their appetite, though technically speaking they were not ‘entitled’ to have it. It was only meant for the members. Sufficient food was also sent to drivers starving in the parking lot.

At this particular moment, it was like being in a large busy restaurant instead of a legislature. As the present government firmly believes in the austerities of life, the menu was kept simple.

A few dishes made in mutton, chicken and rice were served. A delicious “Gajar Ka Halwa” (a sweet dish made of carrots) was there on the table to make up for any deficiency.

Since the Opposition members was continuing with their boycott of the Assembly proceedings, its members could not even think of being part this official feast. However, packs of Chicken Roast were seen heading towards the chamber of Opposition leader. And this was all they got after a week-long protest staged at the Assembly stairs and that too under the scorching heat.

It was in fact a belated annual lunch served every year after passage of the provincial budget. It is customary with all sitting governments to celebrate its passage by feeding the lawmakers.

It has been learnt that the Provincial Finance Department has created a special head under which meals are served to the Assembly members once a year.

This time, the occasion came four months late since the previous government left in June this year after approving expenditure for the coming four months.

It was a great moment of joy and triumphant for the Treasury members who had created history by passing the budget in Opposition’s absence, a hassle-free exercise never witnessed before.

Also, both the Treasury and Opposition members heaved a sigh of relief after adjournment of the budget session.

The Opposition members in particular seemed excited as they won’t have to undergo the boring ritual of sitting on the Assembly stairs any more at least for many days to come.

The Finance Bill passed by the Assembly yesterday was a bit harsh on the middle income group but equally soft on the comparatively rich class of people.

For instance, life time token fee for motor cycles has been increased from existing Rs 1200 to Rs 1500. Likewise, the life time token fee in respect of 1000CC vehicles has also been increased from Rs 10,000 to 15,000.

On the other hand, the taxation ratio on luxury tax on imported vehicles of 1300 CC to 1500 CC vehicles has been decreased from Rs 70,000 to Rs 15,000.

There is also no good news from the Assembly for those who want to maintain their good looks for longer through different treatments.

A 16 percent ‘Beauty Tax’ (GST) has also been imposed on clinics offering skin and laser treatments. Cosmetics and plastic surgeons and those providing hair transplant services will be taxed with the same ratio.

