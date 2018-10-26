Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Thursday said that strict action would be taken against the violation of child labour laws in factories and workshops across the province. “We will form vigilance teams to conduct surprise visits to all factories of Sindh and monitor the situation,” he said while presiding over a meeting of all directors of Labour department at Directorate of labour, Sindh Secretariat, said a statement on Thursday. Director Labour Sindh, Khadim Hussain Bhutto briefed the Minister regarding the working, performance and issues faced by the department. The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary Labour Mukhtiar Mallah, Joint director Zahid Gulzar Shaikh, Sarfaraz Ahmed Awan, Farrukh Zaidi, Shahjahan and others.