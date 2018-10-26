Share:

ISLAMABAD (APP): Imports of agriculture inputs into the country during first quarter of current financial year increased by 10.70 percent as compared to imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-September, 2018, agriculture related inputs including fertilizers, insecticides and medicinal products worth $2.324 billion were imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared to imports of US$ 2.09b of same period last year. In first three months, about 908802 metric tons of fertilizers valuing $344.173m were imported as against the imports of 622.819 metric tons costing $ 230.029m of same period last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the import of fertilizers into the country during the period under review grew by 49.62pc as compared the same period of last year. Meanwhile, 6,517 metric tons of insecticides costing $43.531m were also imported to tackle the requirements during current Rabi season as against the imports of 6,185 metric tons worth $42.349m of same period of last year.

About 421,313 metric tons of plastic material valuing $552.566 million imported, which was recorded at 366,634 metric tons costing $557.817 million during same period of last year.

From July-September, 2018, country spent $292.612 million on the import of about 5913 metric tons of medicinal products for agriculture sector as against the import of 4,755 metric tons valuing $239.43 million of same period of last year.

In first quarter of current financial year, country spent $1.91 billion on the imports of other agriculture related inputs as compared the imports of $1.3 billion of last year, which was increased by 5.92 percent.