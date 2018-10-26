Share:

ISLAMABAD – Annual Sports day of Islamabad Model College for Girls F/6-2 was held at the college premises on Thursday. More than 200 students of junior and senior sections participated in different sporting events, while parents and spectators were also present to cheer the kids and motivate them. Director Model Colleges, Federal Directorate of Education, Javed Iqbal graced the occasion as chief guest, while college Principal Prof Aliya Durrani and staff members were also present there. In the flat race, Abrish secured first position followed by Haya Meshood and Hijab. In skiffer race, Sadaf secured the first while Dua was second and Haya third. In spoon race, Munteha grabbed first, Zainab second and Benish third position. In tug-of-war, team of Syeda Hijab Fatima comprising Fahmeeda, Javeria, Mahnoor, Laiba, Fiza, Rubab won the title while in relay race, Zujajah was first Ayesha second and Javeria third.–Staff Reporter