KARACHI - Driven to desperation by poverty, a rickshaw driver attempted self-immolation on Thursday, three days after another driver succumbed to his wounds after setting himself on fire alleging ‘police extortion’.

The driver, Shahid, set his rickshaw on fire in North Nazimabad area of the city and was attempting to do the same to himself after sprinkling petrol over him, when the onlookers intervened and stopped him.

Police and fire brigade vehicles also reached the site and extinguished the fire; however, his rickshaw was completely burned. The police later took him into custody and initiated further investigation, however, no case of attempt to commit suicide was registered against him till the filing of this story. Citing poverty as the reason, Shahid lamented that he was unable to get any passengers because the CNG stations are closed every other day.

He said he has been unable to afford his expenses and has not paid the rent on his house since three months. His children are suffering from an eye disease, he added.

Shahid told police that he decided to commit suicide when he reached the CNG station as per routine and found it closed. He said that he had no option left expect to commit suicide because he needs money to run his family.

The rickshaw driver and his family appealed to the government to help them in getting out of the crisis. DSP Wajahat Hussain said that the rickshaw driver had been taken into custody while further investigation was underway.

Earlier this week, rickshaw driver Khalid succumbed to his wounds after he set himself alight near the city police office in Karachi's Saddar area claiming that he had become fed up with the daily challan and “extortion” by the police.

Sindh police chief had taken notice of the incident and ordered the DIG traffic to launch an inquiry into the matter.