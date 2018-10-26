Share:

ISLAMABAD - Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, is all set to step into the boots of his father and represent the country in all the three formats of the game.

Talking to The Nation, 20-year-old Azam, whose aggressive batting and wicket-keeping has won the hearts of many admirers, admitted that his father is a renowned figure across the globe, who attracted him towards playing cricket. “I believe that the real cricket is Test cricket. I never want to live life with a tag of being the explosive batsman and only can play shorter version of the game.

“I want to become a top class wicketkeeper and want to bat like my father. I want to say a big thanks to my mother, who is a great source of inspiration for me and always bucked me up. She always told me to focus and reply the critics with your performances,” he added.

Azam said he had played at U-16 and U-19 level and now his main task is to play in the PSL-4. “I don’t mind even if I have to sit out as it will help me learn from experienced players around. I am ready to represent any franchise in the PSL, as all are of Pakistan.

“My main aim is to play cricket, improve with every passing day and become a world class wicketkeeper and top class batsman. When one belongs to a cricketing background, he or she sometimes has a bit easy passage, but only those can understand, who have faced and gone through this that being a son of a former great can also create a lot of problems for you, as negative people just have one objective to criticise such players without any reason,” he added.

Sharing his learning experience, Azam said: “I used to go to my father’s academy, where a lot of national and international stars used to come. I have learnt a lot from them and let me assure all that if given chance, I won’t disappoint my country. My aim is to play for Pakistan in next two years. I am only 20 and time is at my side. I have opportunities in the past too, as my name was in Pakistan U-19 and PSL. I know it is only matter of time when I will be playing cricket for Pakistan and will do my best to deliver and earn laurels for my country.

“I am representing PTV in the domestic cricket and my performances in the ODIs are very satisfactory. For the time being, my focus is to play in the limited-over format to get much-needed experience from the likes of Test cricketer M Wasim and legendry Abdul Razzaq. I am really enjoying playing alongside youngsters Ali Imran, Nihal Mansoor, Hassan Mohsin and Saud Shakeel and learning from them as well.”

When asked whether his father Moin Khan supported him or not, Azam said: “My father always supported me, but my main source of inspiration is my mother, who keeps on motivating me and wants me to become a star cricketer.”

About chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, he said: “Inzi uncle is a legend and he has given chances to the youngsters like Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman and others, who are doing wonders for the country. I am sure my performance will hold the key to selection.”