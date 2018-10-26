Share:

PESHAWAR - Though Baba Haider Zaman, the man behind Hazara province movement, did not succeed in achieving his goal of a separate province, however, gave a new life to the campaign lunched for the purpose. He died at the age of 84 on Wednesday and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard on Thursday.

Born in Dewan Manal village in district Abbottabad in 1934, Baba Haider Zaman belonged to Karlal tribe of Hazara division. He was stated to be the only child of his parents, who reportedly completed his FA in the 1950s and joined Pakistan Air Force. After retirement, he joined politics.

Baba Zaman, who openly advocated for Hazara’s cause, is now an icon of the movement. His first political win was when he got elected to the then NWFP Assembly from Abbottabad in 1985. The then chief minister Arbab Jehangir Khan appointed Zaman as the labour and human resource minister in his cabinet.

When Zaman took oath as a member of the then NWFP Assembly, he was older than the rest. He took oath from all provincial assembly members and hence got the title of ‘Baba’.

During his political career, besides getting elected from Abbottabad to the KP Assembly twice, he also remained nazim Abbottabad in 2005 as well as district council chairman, when Abbottabad, Haripur and Havelian were one district under basic democratic system in General Ziaul Haq’s government.

Baba was arrested during Movement for Restoration of Democracy during General Zia regime. Though, he had mostly run for provincial assembly seat as independent candidate, however, later he joined PML-Junejo and PML-Q. It was Baba Zaman, who also contested National Assembly seat against Nawaz Sharif in 1990 and 1993 but failed to defeat him. He was offered party ticket for provincial assembly elections by PML-N to withdraw from the National Assembly seat but he turned down the offer. In 2010, when the name of the province was changed to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Baba Haider Zaman launched a movement demanding a separate province, Hazara. His opposition to this development gave him again a prominence in the region.

Later, rallies against name change turned violent resulting in at least 4 to 5 deaths. Baba Zaman gained a political edge over other politicians from Hazara just because of backing and leading the Hazara Province Movement, which he ran till his death.

In 2018, Baba submitted his papers for contesting NA-15 and NA-16 but later withdrew. On June 22, he appointed Sardar Gohar Zaman as his political heir. Since then, he was leading the movement for the separate province till his death on October 24. He spent the last four years of his life in a house gifted by Sardar Sher Bahadur at Abbottabad Heights, a hilly township in the district. He left only his wife behind. He had no son or daughter.