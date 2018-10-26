Share:

SIALKOT - Bank of China has announced to play its active role in establishing and promoting mutual trade links between the Pakistani and Chinese trade companies so as to boost bilateral trade ties.

Bank of China Head (Business Development) Ms Sun Hui stated this while addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA). Chairman PSGMEA Ch. Muhammad Arshad presided over the meeting.

A three-member delegation of Bank of China, led by Ms. Sun Hui, discussed in details the matters of mutual interest. Ms Sun Hui said that development of the business-to-business contacts between businessmen of both friendly countries could help to strengthen mutual trade ties between Pakistan and China.

On this occasion, PSGMEA Chairman Ch Muhammad Arshad assured Sialkot exporters’ full support and cooperation to Bank of China delegates, in this regard.

Meanwhile, the TDAP officials told the meeting that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will hold an international business conference at Shanghai-China on November 05, 2018. Prime Minister Imran Khan will address this international business moot.

The TDAP officials added that a delegation of as many as 60 leading businessmen from Pakistan, including twelve leading exporters from Sialkot, will also attend this international business conference.

ENVOY VISITS SIAL: Ambassador of Nepal in Pakistan Ms Sewa Lamsal has said that the trendy Sialkot exporters have set a unique example by establishing Sialkot international airport on self-help basis, the first ever mega project of private sector here.

She stated this while addressing a meeting of the management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

The Nepalese Ambassador discussed in details the matters of mutual interest. She highly hailed unique export culture of Sialkot and its socio-economic and human development by Sialkot exporters on self-help basis.

She hailed the spirit and enthusiasm of Sialkot exporters for establishing this international airport on self-help basis.

On this occasion, CEO of SIAL Maj-Gen (Rtd) Muhammad Abid Nazir told Nepalese Ambassador that the Sialkot international airport has been playing a pivotal role in opening the new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Pakistan’s first-ever “Golden Export Triangle” comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts, besides, helping a lot in boosting the Sialkot exports. Chairman SIAL Nadeem Anwar Qureshi added that the project of Sialkot international airport is moving ahead successfully towards the goal success and excellence besides striving to open the new vistas of socio-economic and human development.

SIAL's General Manager Muhammad Nawaz Chaudhary, Manager Admin Nawaz Ahmed Toor, Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza, Incharge Terminal Services Yaqub Qureshi and Manager Business Development Aamir Yaqub were also present, on this occasion.