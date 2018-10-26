Share:

HAFIZABAD - The Kaleke Police nicked two notorious bootleggers and recovered 95 bottles of liquor from their possession. On a tip-off, the police raided the dens of Pitras Masih and Naeem Masih, son of Bhola in Kaleke village and seized 89 bottles of liquor from Pitras Masih and 6 bottles of liquor from Naeem Masih. Separate cases have registered against them accordingly.

FAMILY ROBBED

Zaheerur Rehman of Chak Bhatti and his family members were deprived of cash and gold ornaments by four armed dacoits near Narowal village (tehsil Pindi Bhattian).

According to police source, Zaheer along with his uncle and family members of Chak Bhatti was on the way to Jalalpur Bhattian in a car. As they reached near Narowal, four armed bandits intercepted him and snatched away Rs60,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from them. The police have registered a case and are investigating.