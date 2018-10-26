Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The government has failed to allocate funds for Cholistan International Jeep Rally thereby creating concerns among the local people about their livelihood.

The event that is held by Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP) was first started in 2005 and until now 13 editions of the international event have been organised. It is the biggest motorsport event in Pakistan held every year in February.

The number of participants increases every year, for the last couple of years foreigners have also started coming here as it has become a major tourist attraction. The rally starts from the historical Derawar Fort near Ahmedpur East and hosts over a 100 drivers and hundreds of thousand viewers every year.

The extravagant event lasts for four days which also includes a folk night in which local artists present their performances, while stalls of local arts and crafts are set up promoting the culture of the area and its hundreds of year old civilisation.

Every year, Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP) organises the jeep rally and in this regard every year Rs14.5 million is allocated for the Desert Jeep Rally in Cholistan and Thal. But unfortunately this year not a single penny has been allocated in this regard.

President of 4x4 Club Zain and former champion of Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally Mehmood Majeed said that the news came as a surprise to him as he was not expecting such a step from the current government. He said that he was expecting the Imran Khan’s government would promote sports in the country instead. He added that Jeep Rally had been the most awaited event throughout Pakistan and enthusiast from all over the country gather in Cholistan to participate in the rally.

He further said that the event provides opportunity to the local folk artists to present their talent on a major stage. It also promotes the local culture through cultural and musical night, he said. He added that it had been the most important event for the Cholistanis whose livelihood is linked to the event, he said.

Former president of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Sheikh Abbas Raza said that Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally was not only an entertainment event but also has been the major source of income for the Cholistanis.

He added that in the past couple of years people have developed stores and other accommodations for the tourists and they run their whole year’s expenses through the income they make during the TDCP Desert Jeep Rally. It will take away livelihood from the poor Cholistanis who depend on the event for the income, he said.