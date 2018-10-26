Share:

Coffee and the other hot drinks are consumed by people in every nook and corner of the world. Traditionally in China, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey and South America, people often drink tea at a temperature of 75 Celsius. Some studies show that drinking coffee and some other hot drinks can probably cause the cancer of esophagus.

According to a research conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which was reviewed by over 1,000 researchers, the drink isn’t itself carcinogenic but if consumed at 65 degree Celsius then it can become.

Thus, from now on the coffee drinkers especially who are addicted to it while some other people who drink hot beverages have to throw the habit of drinking hot liquids aside to avoid cancer which is a known “deadly or fatal” disease.

ZN BALOCH,

Kech, October 15.