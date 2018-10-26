Share:

Islamabad - The Ministry of Interior has constituted a high-level committee to look into the issue and decide the means to regularise the constructions already existing in Zone-III and IV of the federal capital.

The committee would work under the chairmanship of Secretary Ministry of Interior. The members include Chairman CDA, Secretary Ministry of Housing &Works, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Secretary Ministry of Local Government, Director General Environmental Protection Agency and Legal Advisor CDA as co-opted member/expert, according to a letter issued by the Ministry of Interior on October 23.

The decision to constitute the committee comes in the wake of the apex court’s directions in human rights case regarding unplanned construction in Banigala, the National Park area and grant of commercial leases by CDA. The issue will be looked into in accordance with the regulations. The committee has been tasked to chalk out a plan for future construction in the area if possible under law and submit a report to the SC within a period of ten days. The apex court had on October 1, 2018 observed that it is the job of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led (PTI) government to regularise all properties located in the Banigala area of Islamabad, including the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. While recalling that it was Khan himself who had approached the apex court with an application regarding illegal constructions in Banigala, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said the Prime Minister would have to initiate the process of regularisation of the area by paying the required fee. The court ordered that all unauthorised constructions around Korang riverbed should be demolished in the light of a report prepared by the Survey of Pakistan.Earlier, in September 18, 2018, the SC had halted demolition of illegal buildings in Bani Gala. The demolition of illegal structures in the Bani Gala area was halted by the country’s top court as the CDA was directed to review structures that should be regularised. During the hearing, the top court gave CDA six months to review the buildings and submit bimonthly reports before the bench. In July, a larger bench of the IHC had declared that houses or any other buildings constructed in the upscale Bani Gala or Sector E-11 (Golra Revenue Estate) are in violation of the capital’s Master Plan and were illegal and liable to be demolished.