Islamabad: Faculty of Architecture and Design at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Thursday hosted a conference on Architectural Education and for its promotion.

The statement issued said that the conference was titled, “Design Pedagogies; Analyzing current trends and shaping the future”. The 2-Day conference started on 24th October, 2018 and concluded on 25th October, 2018. The purpose of the conference was to bring together international and national academics and practitioners for the deliberation architectural education.

A large number of papers were submitted by eminent architects and designers; professional and academic, out of which 52 conference papers were presented.

The conference discussed the unique ideologies held by the participants and how these translate into their approach and methods of teaching. Diverse pedagogies to instruct students of architecture in the design studio, technology subjects, philosophy, history and theory, foundation year was also reviewed.

Pervaiz Vandal, Prof Kobayashi from Japan, Arcasia President Ar/Planner Jahangir Khan and Ar.Zafer Akay were some of the key note speakers who attended the conference. The broad goal of the conference was to bring this diversity in teaching together for dissemination and increased understanding of the processes of pedagogy. The conference provided opportunities for academicians from a range of disciplines and countries to share their research.

An exhibition of paintings that showcased the work of CUI’s art faculty started on October 24th, 2018 at the Campus Art Gallery and will continue till 10th November, 2018. In addition to the main conference, CUI also arranged a seminar on Urbanism on Day 2; Oct 25th that brought together architects and urbanists from Tokyo, Istanbul, Izmir, Karachi and Islamabad to discuss the cities of the future.–Staff reporter