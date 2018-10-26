Share:

PESHAWAR - A two-day International Conference on Sustainability in Process Industry 2016 concluded on Thursday at US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy at UET Peshawar. Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Dr Iftikhar Hussain was also present on the occasion. The chief guest Manzoor Ahmad, secretary Higher Education Department KP, in his address said that the province was full of resources, however; we have not been able to exploit them to maximum advantage. On the context of CPEC, we need to prepare ourselves by linking academia, industry and government. Sustainability is critical for our future otherwise future will be insecure for society, he said. Dr Iftikhar Hussain said that the universities are focused on conventional education but it is time to diversify non-conventional engineering programmes to add value and innovation in the field. He said that hosting such an event was appreciable to gather best minds under one roof that would help share knowledge and experience.

He hailed the efforts of the chemical engineering department for organising the conference.

Dr Saeed Gul, co-chair SPI Conference said that participants from 40 institutions attended the moot and presented 85 papers at the conference. As many as 30 poster sessions and four technical sessions on sustainability which were evaluated for the best papers by experts, he said.

The Chairman Department of Chemical Engineering Dr Younas informed the participants about the aims and objectives of the event. He stressed the industry for taking projects that are practical and urged the government to utilise maximum funds collected from the industry under R&D.

At the end, awards were distributed to the winners. First prize for poster presentation was conferred to Tariq from University of Karachi while first prize for oral presentation was conferred to Tanzeena Anjum from Lahore School of Economics.

The conference was organised in collaboration with Higher Education Commission and Pakistan Science and Technological Information Centre, Dean Faculty of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering UET Peshawar, Dr Irfan, Registrar UET Peshawar, Dr Khizar Azam, faculty members, students and guests from industry were also present.