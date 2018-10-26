Share:

Islamabad - The maiden meeting of the National Water Council (NWC) on Thursday remained inconclusive, as it was marred by confusion over the mandate of the national water body and the role of steering committee.

The NWC is a national level body chaired by the prime minister, as per the National Water Policy 2018. It is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the water policy, while a steering committee headed by Water Resources minister assists it.

The meeting was supposed to discuss different water related issues after presentations by the Water secretary and Wapda chairman, but it did not happen.

After the presentations, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the officials of the water ministry what action was required on his part.

Sindh chief minister raised the point that majority of the items on the NWC agenda come in the domain of Council of Common Interests (CCI). Moreover, he pointed out that NWC composition was the same as that of CCI.

The CM was asked if the composition of the two bodies is the same and their domains overlap then why he had signed the National Water Policy.

Some participants of the meeting also raised the question that if the NWC has to conduct the debate on the agenda then what is the need of steering committee on water, which has been formulated under the National Water Policy 2018.

The prime minister then referred the matters on the agenda to the steering committee, directing it to come up with recommendations in two weeks.

Ironically, the steering committee - which is supposed to give recommendation to the NWC on water issues - doesn’t have the representation of Wapda or Irsa.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Power Minister Omar Ayub, Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda, National Food Security Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and Advisor to PM Malik Amin Aslam.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, KP CM Mahmood Khan, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan, Gilgit Baltistan CM Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, provincial ministers, federal secretaries, chief secretaries and other senior officials were also in attendance.

The meeting agenda included discussion on implementation of National Water Policy, briefing on Islamabad Declaration, Construction of Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand dam, review of PSDP projects requiring priority action, water issues pertaining to Sindh, review of completed but non-functional PSDP projects, expeditious completion of remaining work of Kacchi Canal, and water issues of AJK and GB.

A press release issued here stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the meeting emphasised upon following an integrated approach for conservation, storage, management and efficient utilisation of the available water resources.

He pointed out during the meeting that no significant attention was paid to water-related issues in past. He underscored the need for chalking out a comprehensive roadmap, in consultation with provinces and other stakeholders, for the implementation of National Water Policy.

Khan highlighted the issue of water scarcity to meet the growing demands of increasing population of the country. He observed that the NWC would serve as an effective platform to discuss and develop consensus among the stakeholders on all issues pertaining to water resource management.

Earlier, Water Resources Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja briefed the meeting about the contours of NWP and the strategic priorities set in it.

He also apprised the meeting about the existing water availability and the planned future investments, especially towards enhancement of the storage capacity. He also presented various proposals regarding the implementation of National Water Policy.

WAPDA chairman briefed the meeting about the progress on various projects of water storage and power generation.