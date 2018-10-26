Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court Thursday turned down pre-arrest bail petition of anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood in a case related to his alleged role in financial irregularities in the state-owned channel PTV.

Special judge Central Kamran Basharat Mufti rejected his bail plea directing the police to produce him before court by arresting the accused on next hearing of the case.

The judge conducted hearing of an application filed by Masood seeking bail before arrest in the case while his counsel Khawar Shah Advocate appeared before the court.

However, the court dismissed his bail plea and issued directives for the police to arrest the accused and present him before the court on the next hearing.

Earlier, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Shahid Masood after an investigation officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Kashif Riaz Awan had requested the court to issue non-bailable warrants for the anchorperson’s arrest.

In the request submitted by the FIA officials, it was stated, “Sufficient incriminating evidences have come on record to effect the arrest of the accused. It is, therefore, requested that non-bailable warrants of arrest of Shahid Masood may please by issued for culmination of instant investigation.”

Dr Shahid is facing a corruption case of Rs30.8 million for which the FIA had received his non-bailable arrest warrants. According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Dr Shahid Masood as MD PTV was involved in corruption of Rs30.8 million while as PTV chairman he signed an agreement with fake companies for the acquisition of media rights of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As a result of this agreement, PTV had to face loss of millions of rupees.