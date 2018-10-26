Share:

KHANEWAL - Under the recent strict directives of federal govt, a grand operation has kick-started in the city under the district government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Zaheer Abbas has been assigned the task to nab the power pilferers. In the first phase, industrial and commercial consumers involved in theft and the localities where high line-losses occur, are the target of the operation. sources said.

A control in this connection has been set up in DC offices where public can lodge theft-info on official phone number 065-9200147.

A meeting in DC office was attended by civil admin and Wapda officers wherein they were directed to submit a list of defaulters and share daily report for onward submission to federal government. The officials were advised to make sincere attempts to net the power pilferers who cause loss to nation.