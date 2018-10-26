Share:

Diabetes is a very serious problem in Pakistan which is completely being ignored. According to a recent report, there are approximately 7 million patients of diabetes in Pakistan. 84,000 people are reported dead each year in the country just because of it. Yet Pakistani government looks light when comes to diabetes in the state. Therefore, I request the government of Pakistan to show some sorts of concerns towards the issue and provide full facilities to the patients in each corner of the country so that people must not die.

YASIRA MANSOOR,

Turbat, October 15.