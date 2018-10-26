Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Leonardo Dicaprio and Martin Scorsese will reunite on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

The 43-year-old actor and the legendary director will work on their sixth film together when they re-team for the upcoming motion picture, which is based on the best-selling book by David Grann, and the filmmaker is ‘’so excited’’ about working with the ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ star again.

He said in a statement: ‘’When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it - the people, the settings, the action - and I knew that I had to make it into a movie.

‘’I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.’’

Roth will pen the movie’s script, and Scorsese will direct as well as produce alongside Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff.

The Oscar-winning pair are said to have been loosely attached to the project since 2016, when Imperative Entertainment acquired the rights to the book.

The tome is set in 1920s Oklahoma and tells the story of the American Indian tribe Osage Nation, who became the richest people per capita in the world when oil was found on their land, which led to them being killed off one by one. The FBI began investigating the huge death toll.

Production on the motion picture is expected to start in the summer of 2019, with film bosses set to start scouting locations soon.

DiCaprio and Scorsese last teamed up on 2013’s ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, which saw the actor take on the role of stockbroker Jordan Belfort.

The pair have also worked together on 2002’s ‘Gangs of New York’, ‘The Aviator’ in 2004, and 2015’s ‘The Audition’.