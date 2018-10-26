Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua called the ambassador of the Netherlands to the Foreign Office on Thursday and lodged a strong protest on the profane tweets by Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders.

The foreign secretary conveyed deep concern and disappointment of the government and the people of Pakistan on continued and deliberate malicious attempts of the Dutch parliamentarian to hurt the sentiments of hundreds of millions across the world, a statement issued by Foreign Office said.

The foreign secretary underscored that such acts cannot be allowed with impunity under the pretext of freedom of expression.

These discriminatory incidents spread hate and intolerance and provoke extremism and violence, which were prohibited under human rights laws and standards.

She called upon the Dutch government to condemn and take suitable measures to counter and prevent such actions from taking place.

The Dutch ambassador assured that concerns of the government and the people of Pakistan would be conveyed to the concerned authorities in the Netherlands.