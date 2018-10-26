Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday published the name of former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of candidate returned to the National Assembly as result of bye-election from NA-124 Lahore-II.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA won NA-124 seat (Lahore-II) of National Assembly unofficially by securing 79,709 votes in the by-election while, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan stood second by securing 32,972 votes.

Earlier, Abbasi contested and lost two seats, NA-53 in Islamabad and his home constituency NA-57, to PTI’s Imran Khan and Sadaqat Abbasi respectively in July 25 general elections.

Abbasi used to win comfortably from NA-57, previously NA-50, and was fielded by his party on two National Assembly seats this year.

He lost to Imran Khan by a large margin, winning nearly half of the votes – 44,314 – that the PTI chairman did in Islamabad – 92,891. His loss in NA-57 was closer, with 115,000 votes to Sadaqat Abbasi’s 125,000 according to unofficial results.

In a another development, the ECP has de-notified PML-N senators Haroon Akhtar and Sadia Abbasi in the light of Supreme Court's verdict in dual nationality case.

They were disqualified by the apex court for holding dual nationalities under Article 63 (1)(c) of the Constitution at the time of filing their nomination papers for upper house of the parliament.