It is painful to mention that the world has developed a lot but the children of new generation are deprived of education as ancient ones. Today more than sixty million children are out of schools most of whom are involved in child labour . We all know that it is impossible to change the world without education and educating our new generation. But, new generation is divested of the great opportunity. The world will be suffering a lot in regard of this. The one who can brighten our future, their own future is in darkness. At last, I want to mention that it’s true and I accept that every can’t take big stips to prevent it but every one can do their best of luck for it and every one should do.

KULSOOM MEHRAB,

Turbat, October 15.