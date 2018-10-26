Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Emilia Clarke has sparked speculation she is dating Charlie McDowell.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress shared a photo on Instagram on her 32nd birthday on Tuesday of two shadows on the sand, with one figure kissing the other on the cheek, and the 35-year-old filmmaker later posted the same picture.

Emilia captioned her post: ‘’Well that was a birthday I won’t be forgetting in a while.’’

And Charlie - who is the son of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ star Malcolm McDowell and actress Mary Steenburgen and the stepson of Ted Danson - also used a heart emoji in his caption. He added to the post: ‘’Happy birthday, E.’’

Meanwhile, Emilia - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ recently admitted she had an ‘’existential crisis’’ when she wrapped filming as the Mother of Dragons on the eighth and final season of the HBO fantasy drama series recently.

In a joint interview with co-stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Jacob Anderson last month, she said: ‘’It’s bittersweet, we’ve all done a lot of crying. There’s been a lot of crying on set.’’

To which Nathalie added: ‘’The week after we finished was a really weird week. I just felt kind of disjointed and a bit, like, ‘Ohhh.’ What does my life mean without ‘Game of Thrones’?’’

Emilia then said she felt a ‘’genuine’’ crisis set in when she realised she wouldn’t be heading to the set of the fantasy show ever again.

She said: ‘’Genuine! Existential crisis, like, legit, where you’re like, ‘What?’’’

The British actress visited the set of ‘Game of Thrones’ for one final time back in June, when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself laid down against some flowers and bid her farewell to the iconic show.

She wrote at the time: ‘’Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade.

‘’It’s been a trip Game of Thrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing.’’