LAHORE - A calligraphy exhibition on Muhammad, the name of Last Prophet (PBUH), opened at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday.

Top-ten artists were awarded Rs10,000 cash each. The winners were Anwar Khan, Arif Khan, Imran Sultan, Irfan Ahmed Qureshi, Mirza Nadeem Ahmed, Muhammad Amjad Alvi, Muhammad Nabi Hassan, Munawar Islam, WaqasYahya and Zulqarnain.

The show presented a combination of traditional and modern styles. Both senior and emerging artists were invited from all over Pakistan to participate in the exhibition that featured almost 310 art pieces.

At the inaugural ceremony, Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasaan Chohan recited Naat and shared his views with the audience.

Artist Irfan Ahmed Qureshi said: “This exhibition is an exceptional blend of deep love, affection and respect for our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). I would like to thank the government of Punjab who took this step and organised this exhibition.” The exhibition will remain open till November 2.