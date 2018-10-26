Share:

SADIQABAD - Students of Govt Girls Degree College are facing acute shortage of teaching staff, affecting students academic career adversely. The prevailing situation has particularly caused fear among the bright and brilliant students about their future. This was stated by Teachers Association President Mohammad Anwar Joya. He said that the Punjab government still remains unable to ensure early appointment on the prolonged vacant posts of teachers despite repeated appeals made by the local social, educational, religious and political circles.