MULTAN - Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar blamed the previous governments’ “flawed” policies for all the national crises such as current account deficit, power outages, water issues etc.

Talking to journalists on Thursday, he said that the creation of South Punjab province was part of PTI’s manifesto and the party would fulfill that commitment.

The governor added that the country was faced with very serious situation and the government was also facing tough challenges. “The good thing is that the nation is in high spirit. It is Pakistani nation that knows how to come out of all crises and tough situation. Successful nations find out success opportunities from disasters,” he noted.

He said that health, education, rule of law and across the board accountability at the top of government’s priorities. He added that the government was very serious for bringing imports down and taking exports up. He said that the government wanted to turn the country into the Pakistan of Quaid and Allama Iqbal. He said that institutions were being empowered and strengthened but it did not mean that the government officials were permitted to neglect public representatives. “Public representatives will keep check on all departments including bureaucracy,” he said.

He regretted that the former government did not get desired benefit from GSP Plus status. He pointed out that despite strong opposition from India and many other countries Pakistan was given duty free access to European market but the flawed policies of previous government deprived Pakistan of benefits of the status. He declared that the government would extend an all-out support to the business sector.

The governor pointed out that the government had reduced gas price for textile industry by 50 percent which would deliver Rs50 billion benefit to textile sector. He said that the motive behind reducing gas price was to make Pakistani textile products price competitive in global market.

He said that he was thankful to the residents of South Punjab and Multan for giving a clear mandate to the PTI. He said that 70 years old culture could not be changed overnight but the PTI would come up to the expectations of the people. He said that the government had started work on KPK style to rectify the institutions and rule of law had begun in the country.

He pointed out that a clean drinking water for all project had been launched in Musharraf era at a cost of Rs45 billion while former government also initiated projects under the banner of Saaf Paani but the result was zero. He said that if 1,000 water filtration plants were functional another 2,000 were out of service. He said that the government had sought a complete report on water filtration and RO plants in Punjab.

The government disclosed that over 1.1 million people had lost their lives due to contaminated water or waterborne diseases. He claimed that the sub-soil water in Lahore got contaminated due to wrong policies of previous government. He said, “Work was underway on transfer of power to the lower level. He said that the centralisation of power model had been discarded by entire world and we had to give up it too so as to improve the functioning of our departments,” he said.

To a question, he said that every institution in the province was working within its constitutional limits. To another query on defeat of PTI in by election, the governor insisted that the popularity of PTI had not gone down rather PTI upheld the politics of principles and held free and fair elections.

He assured the journalists that serious steps would be taken on issues like appointment of regular vice chancellors at BZU and Women University, appointment of deans and professions, illegal appointments of relatives of former Governor in Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University and shortage of funds and doctors at Multan Institute of Cardiology. He declared that the search committees would select eligible candidates for the vice chancellor offices instead of Governor and Chief Minister. He declared that the Multan-Dera Ghazi Khan Road would soon be constructed.

Earlier, addressing first convocation of Nishtar Medical University, he said that the dream of progress and prosperity could not be paterialised by neglecting health and education. He said that the government encouraged educational institutions in both public and private sectors. He stressed upon the doctors to discharge their professional obligations with utmost honesty. He further asked young doctors to deal with the patients politely.

The governor declared that all public and private universities would be shifted to solar power in view of power shortage. He said that clean drinking water was basic right of every citizen, asking the doctors to create awareness among masses on importance of water. He said that special initiatives were being taken to supply clean drinking water to the students at all universities.

He said that the girls knocked out boys in field of education which should be a point of concern for boys. He asked parents to focus on the education of their sons and daughters.

Later, the governor distributed gold medals among position holders. Vice Chancellor Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha and Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Dr. Javed Akram were also present.