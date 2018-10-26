Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday laid the foundation stones of three flyovers to be constructed by the federal government in Karachi’s District Central.

The governor was briefed that the flyovers would be built at Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi, Five-Star Chowrangi, and KDA Chowrangi at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.14 billion by March 2019. Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar was also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the progress and development of the commercial hub of the country, as Karachi’s development would contribute to country’s progress. He said the government was taking steps to improve the infrastructure of the city on a priority basis.

The governor promised that the federal government would continue full cooperation for the uplift of the city. He said the provision of the required facilities to the metropolis was the top priority of the government.

He said that a “Karachi Transformation Committee” comprising experts from different fields had been constituted for the uplift of the metropolis.

The governor pointed out that the provincial government had also been invited to join federal government’s projects. He said all stakeholders were being consulted for resolving the problems of the people of the city.

Imran Ismail vowed that transparency would be ensured in federal government’s development schemes at all levels. He said Karachi had been ignored in the past and that was why the city was now facing numerous challenges.

The governor said that the present government has formulated various programmes which would contribute to improvement in civic conditions.

Answering a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the city’s development. He said the Prime Minister, during his visit to the city on September 16, had announced three desalination plants of Rs 200 million each, and had also announced the widening of Northern Bypass to six-lane as against the present single lane road which causes inconvenience to motorists.

He said that contractors had been advised to ensure quality and transparency in the projects.

When his attention was drawn towards encroachments on a playground of District Central, the governor instructed the deputy commissioner to take immediate action, as he said encroachments would not be tolerated in playgrounds.

The governor said the government was looking for an operating partner for the Green Line mass transit project. He expressed the hope that they would find out good operating partner for the project in a couple of months, and after that this project would become operational in the next six months. On the issue of the city’s Pakistan Quarters, the governor said he had talked to the Chief Justice of Pakistan in this regard. Imran Ismail said he was trying his best that the matter should be resolved amicably.

He said a joint strategy would be devised with the Mayor Karachi and the members of the national and provincial assemblies. He expressed the hope that the issue would be resolved in a month-and-a-half.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akthar thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for taking immense interest in the progress and prosperity of the city and said he stands by those, who were working for the uplift of the metropolis.