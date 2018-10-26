Share:

LAHORE - The Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship will roll into action today (Friday) here at the Lahore Gymkhana Course.

“The championship is now into its 35th year and so is its association with Millat Tractors Ltd and its enchanting and appealing chairman Sikander Mustafa Khan,” said Lahore Gymkhana convenor golf Shaukat Javed while speaking at the press conference here on Thursday. Also present on the occasion were Millat Tractors CEO SM Irfan Aqeel, Millat Equipment Ltd CEO Ahsan Imran, captain golf Omer Zia and Director Media Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed.

Shaukat said a very special technical feature of this golf competition is that it affords and lends an occasion to talented and upcoming golfers, who seek to establish their names in the competitive golfing arena. “In case, they perform well in the competition, they become known in the national golfing scene and from here on, they can devote their energies to golf and become known as golf players of skill and expertise. This esteemed and august championship is the only one of its kind where the ultimate title holder becomes a champion based on his net score.”

Kh Pervaiz said that this gracious event takes us back to the year 1984, when the first Governors Cup Golf Tournament was held based on a recommendation by the then President of Pakistan. Captain golf Omer Zia said over the years, golf has developed and progressed in Lahore. “Golf clubs like Royal Palm, Garrison Club, Defence Raya and Lahore Gymkhana itself have been instrumental in producing adroit and dexterous golfers and Lahore now boasts of having over hundred amateur golf players with a single handicap.”

Giving details of the event, Shaukat said the men’s amateurs net and gross events for amateurs will be held over 3 rounds (totally 54 holes, with 18 holes each day) from Friday to Sunday. The eligibility requirements are that participating golfers should have a handicap of 14 and below.

“For seniors, net and gross events will be held over 18 holes today. The eligibility requirements are that participating senior golfers should be above 55 years of age and less than 70 years and have a handicap of 16 and below. For veterans, net and gross events will be held over 9 holes on Friday. The eligibility requirements are that participating Veterans golfers should be in the age bracket 70 years and above and have a handicap of 18 & below.

“For ladies, net and gross events will be held over 36 holes from Saturday to Sunday while the eligibility requirement is that participating lady golfers should have a handicap of 36 & below. For juniors, net and gross events will be held on Sunday while the eligibility requirement is that they should have a handicap of 18 & below and should be in the age bracket 18 years & below.”

The main trophy will be awarded to the champion with the best net score. The defending champion is Robin Bagh while other winners of the past decade are Isfandyar Khan (2016), Mohsen Zafar (2015), Hamza Mansoor (2014), Qasim Khan (2013), Mohsen Zafar (2012), Asad Zia (2011), Sardar M Ahmed Leghari (2010), M Nasir Irshad (2009) and Mohsen Zafar (2008). Mohsen Zafar has won the title three times while Javed S Lodhi has won it two times. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 4:30pm on Sunday.