Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has reiterated government's zero tolerance policy about elimination of corruption saying it is committed to go ahead without any discrimination.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said any political or non-political figure, who is involved in acts of corruption will face serious consequences for wrong-doings.

Rejecting the allegations being leveled by opposition parties regarding any 'financial deal' of Saudi package for Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry said brotherly country has its own interests in this region.

About Saudi Arabia's interest in China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, the Minister said the Saudi government will invest in the infrastructure of this mega project.

Regarding role of Pakistan in conflict among the Muslim nations, he said Pakistan will play a role as mediator to address the issue between Saudi Arabia and Yamen, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question about 18th Amendment, Fawad Chaudhry said the government has no plan to rollback it.

Replying to another question, he said LNG agreement and prices would be reviewed.