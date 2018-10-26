Share:

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Foundation, an NGO and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will work together to promote early childhood education and development (ECHD) in the country.

It was decided at a meeting held here Thursday between the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood and the Hashoo Foundation’s program advisor Shad Muhammad and Head of Education Shahida Sultan.

The two sides agreed that they will coordinate in launching short diploma and certificate courses in ECHD. They will promote cooperative partnership in development of relevant curriculum and promotion of social entrepreneurship.

The program details about the cooperative partnership will be decided later at the level of a joint working committee. Dr Nasir Mahmood said that AIOU was laying great focus on the early childhood education and has already launched various programs to this effect.

The Hashoo Foundation is engaged in providing accessibility to quality education for drop outs coming from marginalized families. Empowering children through education and making them self-reliant.–APP