Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The historic building of Islamia University of Bahawalpur’s Abbasia Campus located in the heart of the city has been renovated.

The double-storey building is presently being used as administrative campus of the university having the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat and offices of the Registrar, Treasurer and Controller of Examinations. Recently, the campus has been renovated.

The campus was inaugurated as Jamia Abbasia Bahawalpur by the Crown Prince Sahibzada Muhammad Abbas Khan Abbasi on 5th of October 1950.

In 1975, the Jamia Abbasia established by Nawab of Bahawalpur was declared as chartered university, which is at present converted into a modern and attractive institution of Southern Punjab.

Keeping in view, the historical significance of the campus, Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq put his personal efforts to revive the splendid past of the campus.

The Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall which was famous for Khutbat-e-Bahawalpur delivered by renowned Muslim scholar Dr Hameed Ullah in March 1981, has been renovated and upgraded into a seminar hall.

A beautiful Jharoka installed on the entrance of the hall reminds and depicts the fine-looking Jharokas of Derawar Fort and Sadiq Garh Palace.

The university has started a University Lecture Series at Ghotvi Hall to bring high profile distinguished personalities to the university to share their insights in the respective areas of expertise and provide significant educational enrichment.

The knowledge Monument sculpture placed in university Chowk in front of Abbasia Campus Gate dedicated to late Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan V is recognition of his services to education.

It depicts books and a pen and it is 15 feet tall made of stainless steel, weighing about 700 to 800kg.

The university guest house is also located in the Abbasia Campus which has been recently renovated and upgraded with addition of four new suites and a lavish dining room.

After the extension and up-gradation, the university guest house has become one of the best boarding and lodging facility in the town.

Recently, biometric attendance and access control system has been installed on all university gates.