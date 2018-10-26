Share:

LAHORE (PR): It’s that time of the year that Huawei brings their ultimate midrange king to the market and reigns supreme on this price segment. Once again, the company is gearing to launch the next-level HUAWEI Y9 2019 – its latest offering as the successor to last year’s HUAWEI Mate 10 lite. The device features an elegant and sleek design and hard-hitting specs that makes it a must-have for everyone. People can pre-order the device from Oct 25 – Nov 02, 2018 for Rs 37,999/- and win exciting gifts.

The HUAWEI Y9 2019 comes with a 6.5-inch HUAWEI FHD+ display with a breathtaking screen-to-body ratio that provides a unique bezel-less experience. The 3D curved design lets you enjoy a true cinematic experience on the smartphone while watching videos or browsing through your favorite photos and websites.

The device has dual SIM slots and will be available in the market from November 2018 in mesmerizing colours of Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Aurora Purple.