Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) may soon deliberate important matters including water resources and growing population.

The meeting will hold discussion with the representatives of all provinces on all these matters to prepare recommendations for the upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI), sources told The Nation on Thursday.

The CCI is expected to meet next month, after receiving a unanimous decision over the meeting agenda.

The CCI, in its previous meeting, had advised to form a committee to formulate recommendations on devolution of Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Femida Mirza, on the directions of Prime Minister, has recently held a meeting with provinces and recommendations have been prepared in this matter.

“These recommendations will be shared with CCI to take a final decision on the matter for the devolution of the EOBI,” Dr. Fehmid Mirza shared with The Nation.

It may be mentioned here that Prime minister Imran Khan has expressed serious concerns over the matters related to water resources and growing population issue in the country.

The upcoming CCI, the sources said, will also chalk out a strategy for equal water distribution among all the provinces.